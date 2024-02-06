CID Market returning for 2024

Amazon announced on Tuesday a commitment of $250,000 to preserve the Chinatown-International District (CID)’s annual Night Market through 2026.

“Ahead of the Lunar New Year… we’re thrilled to celebrate and bring this beloved community tradition back to the neighborhood after announcing its pause last summer,” said Monisha Singh, executive director of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area, the nonprofit that organizes the event.

“The market, while celebrating culture and community, also serves as an important fundraiser for the critical work we do year-round to support those that live and work in our neighborhood—including our more than 400 small businesses. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Night Market this September to enjoy all that the CID has to offer.”

The 2023 Night Market was cancelled amidst rising costs and decreasing sponsorship,

For over 15 years, the Night Market has attracted thousands of visitors to the CID to try a variety of cuisines, enjoy cultural performances, and browse vendor booths.

In addition, the market adds much-needed foot traffic to the rich and varied small businesses that make up the district.

“Coming from a family of CID small business owners, I know how important the Chinatown-International District Night Market is to our community,” said Seattle Citywide Councilmember Tanya Woo. “It’s been a fixture of the neighborhood for nearly 20 years and has helped so many small businesses grow… My hope is that this funding will allow for the Night Market to endure for generations to come.”

Taylor Hoang, Senior Community Engagement Manager for Seattle at Amazon said, “We are dedicated to listening to our neighbors within our Seattle community and supporting the causes that are most important to them. We’re proud that our contribution will help strengthen the CID community and ensure that visitors can enjoy the arts, food and culture the Market brings each fall.”

The Market is planned for September 2024.