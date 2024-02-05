Bellevue Square transforms into a cultural haven for a Lunar New Year celebration

BELLEVUE — In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon, The Bellevue Collection hosted a vibrant and culturally rich event on Feb. 3. The daylong festivities, held at Bellevue Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., marked the 13th year of this special celebration, featuring a myriad of traditional and contemporary cultural demonstrations.

Attendees were treated to an array of activities, performances, and displays in collaboration with the Seattle Chinese Culture and Arts Association and the Overseas Community Affairs Council – Republic of China (Taiwan).

Highlights of the celebration included contemporary cultural demonstrations of martial arts, music, dance, and visual and fine arts. Throughout Bellevue Square, red and gold décor, visually striking hanging dragons, cherry blossom trees, and more set the festive tone.

A notable event was the Chinese Lion and Dragon Parade, a visually stunning performance by a team of dancers manipulating a long, flexible dragon figure using poles.

There were also live stage performances at Bellevue Square’s Center Court, featuring a youth orchestra, performing arts groups, and more. Chinese cultural activities and displays, including calligraphy and traditional knot tying, engaged visitors in learning about rich cultural traditions. Arts and crafts activities, such as DIY dragon masks and Chinese character coasters, provided hands-on experiences for guests.