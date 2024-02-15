Angela Chao, sister of Elaine Chao, killed in car crash

The sister of former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao, was killed in a car crash in Texas on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for her company.

Angela Chao, 50, was the CEO of the Foremost Group, a shipping company.

“Angela Chao was a formidable executive and shipping industry leader, as well as a proud and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother. She was also a precocious youngster, learning about the shipping industry at an early age,” the company statement said.

Her father, James S.C. Chao, who founded the company in 1964 will reassume the role as chairman of the company.

Angela Chao lived in Austin, Texas, and was a founding member of the Asian American Foundation.

“Angela has left an indelible mark on The Asian American Foundation and the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community,” said a statement from that group. “A brilliant and committed leader, Angela’s warmth, kindness, and infectious energy will live on in our work for decades to come.”

Chao was also active in various charitable and business groups, including the American Bureau of Shipping Council, Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors, the Metropolitan Opera as well as the Chairman’s Council of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Founding Board Council of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles as well as the Boards of the Shanghai Mulan Education Foundation.