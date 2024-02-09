A prosperous start: Seattle’s CID embraces the Year of the Dragon

As the Year of the Dragon unfolds its wings, Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) emerges with renewed vigor and promise, signaling a favorable beginning for this vibrant community. The unfolding events of 2024 paint a picture of optimism and resilience.

A significant development in this narrative is the revival of the cherished annual Night Market, a cultural extravaganza that had to be axed due to financial constraints. The hiatus in 2023 left a void in the community, but with Amazon’s pledge of $250,000, the anticipation for the upcoming Night Market in September 2024 is palpable. Amazon said it will sustain the Night Market until 2026.

This financial support not only ensures the continuity of a beloved tradition but also underscores the vital role the Night Market plays in supporting the CID’s small businesses. Taylor Hoang, Senior Community Engagement Manager for Seattle at Amazon, emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering vibrant and inclusive neighborhoods.

Beyond the revitalization of the Night Market, the CID received further recognition and honor with the Seattle City Council Lunar New Year 2024 proclamation. This symbolic gesture reaffirms the city’s commitment to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of its diverse communities and underscores the CID’s integral role in shaping Seattle’s identity.

While her journey to a seat on the Seattle City Council was not without its challenges, Tanya Woo’s recent appointment to fill the vacant Position 8 seat signifies a significant victory for the CID community—a testament to her enduring ties to the community and her steadfast advocacy on behalf of its residents and businesses.

Her story is one of perseverance and unwavering commitment. Despite facing defeat in the November 2023 election for Seattle City Council District 2, Woo refused to be deterred. Her loss served not as an endpoint, but rather as a catalyst for renewed determination to continue advocating for the interests of the CID.

The momentum generated by these recent incidents serves as a catalyst for continued progress and innovation within the CID. Through collective resilience, unwavering community support, and strategic partnerships, the CID charts a course towards a future filled with prosperity, cultural vibrancy, and boundless possibilities.