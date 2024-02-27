A celebration for the newest councilmember

Admin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

More than 200 people attended Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo’s appreciation party at Joyale restaurant on Feb. 25, including several current and former elected officials, people of color, communities, and members of major Chinatown-International District organizations.

92-year-old Dolores Sibonga, the first Asian American female Seattle City councilmember, came to celebrate Tanya’s accomplishment. Woo’s mentors, Gei and Matt Chan, were also in attendance.

The event was organized by Anita Woo, Woo’s mother, Gei Chan, and Tony Au.

The Seattle City Council appointed Woo in late January to fill the vacant citywide position 8 (an at-large position) left by Teresa Mosqueda. Woo will serve the 10-month stint left by Mosqueda. Woo received the required five sitting councilmember votes to receive the spot.

Her committee assignments will include land use, transportation, housing, and chairing the Sustainability, City Light, Arts and Culture Committee.

She now joins Tammy Morales on the council. In November, Woo fell short of the District 2 position to Morales.