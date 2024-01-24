Woman robbed, shot in CID

A 51-year-old woman is recovering after being shot during a robbery in the Chinatown International District (CID) on Tuesday.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 600 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers arrived and found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers learned the woman was standing on the sidewalk when a man approached on a bike, asked for a cigarette, then grabbed the victim’s purse. The two struggled over the purse until the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.