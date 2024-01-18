Winner of Congressional App Challenge

An app, created by Davin Aoyama and Abhay Raj from Mercer Island High School, has been announced as the first-place winner in the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Washington’s Ninth District.



On Jan. 17, Rep. Adam Smith applauded the 12th graders for their exceptional work on Volapyk, an app designed to enhance data privacy.

In an annual celebration of STEM and computer science education, the Congressional App Challenge recognizes outstanding young coders who contribute to solving real-world challenges.



The 2023 winners also include Commuter, developed by Piyush Acharya, Nishant Vikramaditya, and Aarnav Bhat from Interlake High School, securing second place. Waste Watcher, crafted by Elizabeth Nguyen and Aiden Yav from Hazen High School, claimed the third-place honor. These apps showcase the students’ creativity and commitment to addressing various societal issues through technology.