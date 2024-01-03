USPS to unveil 2024 Lunar New Year stamp in CID

SEATTLE — In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year, the United States Postal Service is set to unveil its 2024 Lunar New Year stamp, dedicated to the Year of the Dragon.

The national stamp unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 25, at 11 a.m.at the International District/Chinatown Community Center located at 719 Eighth Ave. South.

The USPS has printed a total of 22 million stamps featuring vibrant designs symbolizing the auspicious Year of the Dragon. The dedication ceremony will be a momentous occasion, showcasing the rich cultural significance of the Lunar New Year in the heart of Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID).

The Year of the Dragon officially begins on February 10, 2024, and ends on January 28, 2025.

Attendees interested in participating in the dedication ceremony are encouraged to RSVP at usps.com/lunarnewyeardragon.