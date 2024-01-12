Two arrested, stolen vehicle and firearm recovered in the CID

Two people—a 37-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman—were arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Tuesday night in the Chinatown International-District (CID).

Police were patrolling in the 1200 block of South King Street around 6:11 p.m. when they saw a suspicious vehicle. Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Police were able to locate the man and woman in a nearby restaurant, and the man was armed with a handgun. Both were booked into King County Jail.

Records revealed the man had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.