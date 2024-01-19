Thai’s bill passes committee, paving the way for Lunar New Year recognition

The House Committee on State Government and Tribal Relations successfully passed House Bill 2209 on Jan. 19—solidifying Lunar New Year as a legislatively recognized holiday. The legislation, championed by state Rep. My-Linh Thai, aims to honor and celebrate the vibrant contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities in Washington.

Thai, a Vietnamese refugee herself, emphasized the symbolic importance of the bill, stating, “It acknowledges our legacy of enriching cultures, economic development, advocacy for social justice, and innovation and creativity.”

“As we step into the Year of the Dragon, let’s embrace shared understanding and build genuine connection,” Thai said.

The bill is now set to proceed to the House Rules committee, awaiting further steps toward a vote on the House floor.