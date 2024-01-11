ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Simu Liu to host 2024 People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu to host 2024 People’s Choice Awards

NBC, Peacock and E! announced Thursday that Simu Liu Liu will host the People’s Choice Awards (PCA) show next month.

In addition to hosting, Liu is nominated in the Movie Performance category for his role in “Barbie” where he played a Ken.

Liu is also known for starring in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

“It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible,” said Liu.

The 49th annual PCA will take place Feb. 18 in Santa Monica, California, and air at 5 p.m. PST on NBC, Peacock and E!

It is a fan-voted awards show recognizing entertainers in film, television, music and more. Voting is open now.

