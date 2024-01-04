Seattle’s new city council — A fresh start with steady leadership

By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The recent election has brought a breath of fresh air and a renewed sense of optimism at the Seattle City Council. The unanimous vote for Sara Nelson as the Council President—despite two Councilmembers having more seniority—signals a departure from the divisive politics of the past, paving the way for a new era of steady and inclusive leadership.

The atmosphere at City Hall during the Jan. 2 meeting was charged with excitement and hope. Standing ovations echoed through the chambers, particularly when Nelson was appointed. This enthusiasm is a clear reflection of the community’s eagerness for positive change and a break from the past.

One of the most promising aspects of this shift is the departure of so-called leftists who advocated for defunding the police. With a vote for Nelson, it is evident that the citizens of Seattle are ready for a different approach. The focus has shifted towards practical solutions and collaboration, leaving behind the rhetoric of division.

The newly elected Councilmembers—Rob Saka, Joy Hollingsworth, Maritza Rivera, Cathy Moore, and Robert Kettle—bring a diverse set of skills and experiences to the table. This infusion of new perspectives, along with returning Councilmembers Tammy Morales and Dan Strauss, promises a city council that is more representative and capable of addressing the pressing issues facing Seattle.

Hollingsworth indicated to the Northwest Asian Weekly that she will do her best to uplift the Chinatown-International District.

Among the notable figures is Elaine Ikoma Ko, chosen as the Chief of Staff by Saka, with strong ties to the Seattle Chinatown-International District. Ko’s background in social responsibility and community service positions her well to contribute to the city’s ongoing development. Kettle has also hired Brent Lo, an AAPI aide.

The commitment to collaboration and unity was evident in the “agree to disagree” attitude displayed during the council meeting. This willingness to find common ground will be crucial in tackling the city’s most pressing challenges, including potholes, housing, and the homeless crisis.

The unanimous selection of Nelson as Council President is a testament to her track record of success and dedication to the city. Nelson’s leadership will undoubtedly shape the council’s agenda, fostering collaboration and delivering tangible results. Her extensive experience—highlighted by achievements such as banning drug possession, supporting the film industry, small businesses, and economic development, and addressing public safety concerns—positions her as a seasoned leader ready to guide Seattle into a new chapter as she chairs the Governance, Accountability, and Economic Development committee.

Mayor Bruce Harrell’s statement on Nelson’s election emphasizes the alignment of values and the shared vision for a safe, welcoming, and thriving Seattle in 2024. The collaboration between the mayor and the council is crucial in achieving the common goals of the community.

The significant turnover in the council, the most extensive since 1911, marks a historic moment for Seattle. The diverse composition of the council, including two Black members, one Latino member, three women, and two men, reflects the changing demographics and the city’s commitment to inclusivity.

However, it is essential to acknowledge the absence of Asian representation on the council, despite the community’s significant presence in Seattle. The lack of diversity in this regard underscores the importance of future elections to ensure a more comprehensive and representative city council.

The role played by Nelson in shaping the election outcomes is significant. Beyond endorsements, Nelson actively contributed to the success of new candidates by doorbelling, providing policy insights, raising funds, and organizing events. This collective effort underscores the importance of collaboration and community support in achieving positive change.

As Seattle enters this new era of governance, the focus on practical problem-solving over ideological divides is a welcome shift. The commitment to public safety and a diverse range of voices at the table bodes well for the city’s future. While challenges remain, the collective dedication of the council members and their commitment to collaboration and hard work inspire hope for a brighter future in Seattle.