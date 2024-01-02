Register early for the 2024 ICHS Lunar New Year 5K

This is a sponsored content.

The International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation has opened registration for the 2024 Lunar New Year 5K. This beloved family-friendly charity race will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 in Shoreline, Washington. Leap into the new year with us!

Lunar New Year 5K registration is open to all ages. All donations and race proceeds fund health services for uninsured or low-income ICHS patients who would otherwise not be able to afford them.

“By registering, you’re doing more than committing to a healthy start of the Lunar New Year,” said Alice Braverman, ICHS Foundation executive director. “You’re championing the cause of health access for all. Your registration will go directly to helping families pay for essential medical and dental services.”

Participants will run along the Interurban Trail—a paved pedestrian-only course that skirts the ICHS Shoreline Medical & Dental Clinic on Aurora Avenue North. Participants may run or walk the course. The race will be professionally chip-timed for runners, as well as safely marked for walkers and families of all abilities.

Other than the race itself, the 2024 Lunar New Year 5K will also feature community organizations and other engagement opportunities that will be tabling at Aurora Rents throughout the event.

Since 2016, the Lunar New Year 5K has been a Seattle-region tradition involving the community through fitness, fun, and philanthropy. In continuation of the lessons and changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2024 Lunar New Year 5K will also have a virtual participation option for those who want to participate by running their own 5K course of their choosing.

Registration is $35 with an early bird discounted price of $30 ending Jan. 25, 2024. Attendees under 14 or 65 and older can participate for free. More information is available at: https://www.ichs.com/5k.