Public speaking workshop improves brain, breath, and backbone

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Seattle’s Dian Dian came to Seattle after getting her Ph.D. from Atlanta’s Emory University, and living in Hong Kong as a lesbian activist. She’s worked as a communications manager, a teacher, and a researcher, among other things.

She’s a confident professional. But when she heard about Yun Theatre’s “Public Speaking Skills for the Immigrant Community” workshop, she felt intrigued enough to enroll.

“The instructor of the workshop, Iveliz [Martel], had previously performed in Yun Theatre’s impressive series of short plays about immigration and multiculture titled ‘In-Between,’” said Dian.

“Her outstanding performance and Yun’s integration of performing arts with gender and immigration issues, which I’m deeply interested in, attracted me. I also wanted to improve my public speaking skills and overall expressive abilities.”

Regina Song, an IP attorney for the local firm AEON Law, came to the workshop after reading about it online.

“Communication is very important for my work because I need to deliver the messages clearly to my clients and courts.” She also got a tip from judges she knew, that “acting skills are good for the legal profession.”

The workshop, which runs through Jan. 28, teaches confidence and articulation to non-native English speakers, for English-language public speaking.

But it also guides students to find, and use, their individual personalities and speech patterns.

According to Dian, “At the beginning of each class, we share thoughts on topics related to the workshop or review assignments from the last session. Then we do some physical exercises, where participants walk, run, and perform various interesting body and vocal exercises around the space. Finally, there are one-on-one practices where we gradually practice different speaking/performing techniques.”

Song recalled how Martell’s instructions to pay special attention to her vocal inflections, and bodily motions, as she talked.

“We practiced different volumes and pitches when we spoke. Iveliz also asked the students to add gestures and body languages during our speech. I felt pretty embarrassed at first, but I noticed that my classmates were very cooperative and willing to try. Their attitude encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone a lot.”

Added Dian, “Iveliz’s emphasis on bodily awareness is impressive, the most important thing I’ve learned in the workshop. I used to focus much more on the content of my speeches than on my voice and physical state.

“However, Iveliz made me realize how my voice and physical state greatly affect my confidence and the effectiveness of my expression. I noticed how focusing on my tension and negative emotions, manifested in my body feelings and movements, allows me to adjust my body to improve my mood. I also noticed how different states of my voice (pitch, volume, speed, etc.) impact the strength of my expression.”

Asked about the most important aspect of the workshop so far, Dian emphasized the connection between speech and the body.

Song, by contrast, brought up Martel’s coaching to believe in oneself, and project confidence from oneself.

“I like when Iveliz encouraged us to feel confident inside first so we can act confident. If we do not believe in what we say or behave, we cannot convince others.”

Regarding the most important changes since the workshop began, Dian said she’s become more comfortable, and confident, in her own skin.

“I feel that I have become more aware of my bodily sensations and slightly braver. For example, I no longer find it embarrassing to laugh unrestrainedly or make strange noises.The inclusiveness of multicultural backgrounds and focus on bodily sensations are quite unique and, I believe, very necessary.”

Song felt the workshop has “a therapeutic effect in a sense, that we are encouraged to express ourselves freely and it’s okay to be vulnerable, imperfect, or flawed.”

For more information about the “Public Speaking Skills for the Immigrant Community” workshop, visit https://yun-theatre.com/intro-to-acting.