New leadership at King County Superior Court 

Judge Ketu Shah became Presiding Judge of the King County Superior Court on Jan. 1—he’s the first Presiding Judge of South Asian descent in the state of Washington.

He comes to the position after serving as Assistant Presiding Judge and Chief Criminal Judge in 2023. He has also served as Chief Judge of the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Judge Shah was appointed to the King County Superior Court bench in 2019. Prior to that, he served as a King County District Court judge.

“The dedicated judicial officers and staff of King County Superior Court preserved access to justice during one of the most trying times in our history,” Shah said. “I’m honored to lead them now, and I’m confident that together we will build on the vast innovations and improvements we’ve made over the past few years.”