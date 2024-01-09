Mike Fong confirmed for Commerce Director

Senate committee unanimously confirms Mike Fong as Washington State Commerce Director.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed the former U.S. Small Business Administration Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator and Seattle Deputy Mayor to lead Commerce in April.

The Washington State Senate Business, Financial Services, Gaming and Trade Committee today unanimously confirmed the appointment of Mike Fong to lead the Department of Commerce.

A final confirmation vote by the full Senate will take place during the 2024 session which convened yesterday. Fong was appointed to the position by Gov. Jay Inslee in April 2023.

“In his first nine months on the job, Mike has shown that he is well-suited to lead the Department of Commerce’s team as they take on significant new opportunities to move Washington businesses and communities forward,” said Inslee.

Fong outlined his immediate priorities, including addressing housing stability, climate change, green job creation, digital divide closure, federal investment opportunities, and collaboration with community partners.