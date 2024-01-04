Michelle Yeoh announces birth of grandchild on New Year’s Day

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh now has a new title…. Grandmother!

On New Year’s Day, Yeoh shared a series of photos on Instagram introducing her fans to the latest member of her family—a baby born to her husband Jean Todt’s son, Nicolas.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024 we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy,” she captioned the first photo, which just showed the newborn’s foot in her hand.

Yeoh later shared more photos of herself and Todt, and wrote, “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime.”

Yeoh married Todt last July, after a 19-year long engagement.