Man shot during robbery in CID

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery in Chinatown International District (CID).

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) received a call about a shooting in the 600 block of South Weller Street. Officers arrived and located a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

According to the victim, he was sleeping in the doorway of a business when the suspect exited a vehicle. The suspect walked up, took the victim’s duffle bag, and shot him. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.