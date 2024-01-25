Lunar New Year stamp unveiled in CID

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the Lunar New Year: Year of the Dragon Forever stamp in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in Seattle on Thursday. The Postal Service printed 22 million stamps that are now on sale at Post Offices and usps.com.

Dignitaries in attendance included Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Connie So, professor of University of Washington and president of the OCA Greater Seattle-Asian Pacific American Advocates; Joël Barraquiel Tan, director of the Wing Luke Museum; Claudine Cheng, president of the APA Heritage Foundation; Seattle City Councilmember Tanya Woo; singer Cecilia Xu; the Seattle Chinese Folk Dance Group and the Mak Fai Dragon and Lion Dance Team.

“For many Asian Americans, the Lunar New Year celebrates a chance to leave behind the troubles of the past year and invite prosperity and good luck moving forward,” said So. “This Year of the Dragon stamp ceremony recognizes the importance of the diversity and cultural significance Asian Americans bring to the United States and provides Seattle an opportunity to promote the significance of the Lunar New Year.”