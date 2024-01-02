Local leaders honor India’s diplomat with festive gathering and proclamation

Approximately 60 Seattle leaders came together on Dec. 27 to extend a warm welcome to the first Consul General of India, Prakash Gupta at China Harbor Restaurant.

The significance of the day was officially recognized by King County, which proclaimed it the “Day of Friendship and Goodwill.” The festivities, held a day earlier than initially planned, coincided with Consul General Gupta’s official trip to Washington, D.C., turning the celebration into a surprise birthday event for him. The event featured an all-vegetarian menu prepared by Chef Dana, earning high praise for its exceptional taste. A highlight of the evening was the special Ube Cake from Delite Bakery, making Consul General Gupta’s birthday even more memorable.

Debadutta Dash, co-chair of the Washington State and India Trade Relations Action Committee, expressed his joy at the realization of a dream that had been harbored for over 15 years—the establishment of an Indian consulate in the greater Seattle region.

Dash credited the dream’s fulfillment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit earlier in the year, during which he announced India’s intention to open a consulate in Seattle.

The guest list included Uwajimaya founder Tomio Moriguchi, Viet Wah founder Duc Tran, Michael Chen of the Gee How Oak Tin Family Association, Deputy Mayor of Bellevue Jared Niuwenhuis, Burien City Council Member Jimmy Matta, Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore, and Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz.

The event showcased the camaraderie between the Seattle community and India, fostering diplomatic ties and celebrating cultural diversity.