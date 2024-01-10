Lights back on — CID recovers from dual power and internet outages

Power is now restored to the Seattle Chinatown-International District.

Last Friday night, a power outage affected a number of customers and businesses including Uwajimaya. The outage unfolded systematically, with power going out block by block, leaving several establishments, including restaurants, in the dark. By Saturday morning, restaurants operated without the glow of their neon signs, yet customers lined up outside, some choosing to dine in dimly lit spaces.

Later that day, internet service was knocked out due to fiber network damage caused by a vehicular accident. Again, restaurants faced challenges conducting business efficiently due to the reliance on digital transactions, as the inability to process credit payments disrupted normal operations.

Cash transactions, less common in modern commerce, became a saving grace for some.

All service has been restored.