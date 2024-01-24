James Yoichi Moore to retire from PNB

Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) principal dancer James Yoichi Moore has announced that he is retiring at the end of PNB’s 2023-24 season—after a 20-year career with the company.

Moore—who is of Japanese descent—joined PNB in 2004. His two decades with the company will be celebrated at the Season Encore Performance on June 9 at McCaw Hall.

“I wish I could live the life of a PNB dancer forever, but I knew this day would come, and as I near my final performance, my gratitude for our company, and everyone who contributes to creating the magic on stage grows,” Moore said.

Moore will now turn his focus to the two Tutu Schools in Renton and Tacoma that he and his wife, Kristen, recently opened. Tutu School is a boutique-style ballet school that caters specifically to children 18 months to eight years old.

PNB principal dancer Noelani Pantastico, Moore’s frequent onstage partner, said, “There is no one like James Moore. His generosity and thoughtfulness as a dancer, partner, and person make James memorable to everyone who has had the fortune of being in the same space as him. James leaves an indelible mark that has helped shape what PNB is today.