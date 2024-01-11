James Coleman assumes mayorship in South San Francisco

South San Francisco City Council members voted James Coleman as mayor last month.

“I am honored to be sworn in as the youngest and first openly LGBTQ+ Mayor for South San Francisco,” said James Coleman. “My priorities are clear—I will work hard to foster a city where all our children and growing families can thrive.”

Coleman, who is of Taiwanese descent, was elected to the City Council in November 2020.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard, and in the middle of his junior year of college, the COVID pandemic brought him back to South San Francisco where he successfully ran for council and became the youngest ever and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve on the City Council at the age of 21.

Now 24, Coleman is among the youngest in California and the country serving as mayor.