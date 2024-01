Timothy Lee, a 2015 graduate of the University of Washington and founder of the Shoreline Royals baseball program, has been appointed as the head baseball coach at Ingraham High School.

Lee brings a wealth of experience from his role as the founder and coach of the Shoreline Royals, a program with a prestigious history over the past few years.

Lee is poised to become one of the first, if not the first, head baseball coach of Chinese descent in the state.