Congratulations Councilmember Woo!

Tanya Woo has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Seattle City Council District—this comes on the heels of Woo’s impressive performance in the District 2 race, where she lost by only 403 votes. This remarkable showing speaks volumes about her ability to connect with voters and navigate the complexities of running for political office for the first time.

Woo’s journey is deeply rooted in her childhood experiences in Beacon Hill, where her parents’ bakery served immigrants and those outside the system. This upbringing instilled in her a profound sense of compassion and a commitment to addressing pressing issues, including public safety, housing, and homelessness, through community-driven solutions.

For over two years, Woo led a night watch in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), offering crucial assistance to those in encampments and organizing protests against misguided policies. Her ability to build coalitions, listen to opposing views, and fearlessly address challenges has made her a respected figure in the community.

As Woo takes on the responsibilities of representing District 8, her multi-ethnic support becomes even more crucial. Leaders from various communities have endorsed her, recognizing Woo’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.

One notable aspect of Woo’s support comes from the senior community, who turned out in force to endorse her during the final city council vote for her appointment.

It was those same seniors that Woo rallied to protest against the proposed mega homeless shelter in the CID. Their gripe was over the city’s lack of transparency and consultation in planning and executing the expansion of an existing shelter in the neighborhood.

Woo took the lead in opposing the expansion—pointing out the neighborhood’s right to be informed and engaged in decisions that directly affect them. This included the senior community, who, along with other residents, felt their concerns were disregarded in the rush to implement the shelter.

During the organized protests and city hall marches, seniors turned out in force to lend their support to Woo’s cause. Their presence not only symbolized unity against the shelter expansion but also highlighted Woo’s ability to bridge generational gaps and build a coalition that included the often marginalized senior community.

In the final city council vote where Woo was appointed to fill the vacant seat in District 8, the seniors from the CID came out in mass support, showcasing the enduring impact of Woo’s advocacy. Their presence and passionate endorsements underscored Woo’s commitment to representing all voices, particularly those often sidelined in political decision-making.