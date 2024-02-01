Celebrate Asia 2024 showcased diverse talents and musical masterpieces at Benaroya hall

SEATTLE — In a spectacular showcase of vibrant Asian communities and classical artistry, Celebrate Asia 2024 mesmerized audiences at Benaroya Hall on Jan. 28.

Emceed by Julie Pham, the concert opened with the compelling “Chuseok Overture for Orchestra” by Korean American composer August Baik.

The program continued with the spellbinding performance of Paul Chihara’s “Concerto for Piano and Chamber Orchestra – Concerto Fantasy,” skillfully executed by Vietnamese American pianist Quynh Nguyen.

Prior to the concert,attendees were treated to a mesmerizing performance by the Seattle International Lion Dance Team.