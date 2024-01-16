Awkwafina set as Grand Marshal for San Francisco Chinatown parade

Kung Fu Panda 4’s star Awkwafina is set to be the 2024 Grand Marshal for The Alaska Airlines Chinese New Year Festival & Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24.

“I’m so excited to celebrate with our community,” says Awkwafina. “Having been born in the year of the dragon, I look forward to fostering growth and progress that the upcoming year will bring for us.”

Awkwafina is an award-winning actress, writer, and producer from Queens, New York. She grew up with her given name, Nora Lum, and has since used her trademark comedic style and signature flair to become a breakout talent in the entertainment industry.



Her credits include Warner Bros’ smash hit Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, The Little Mermaid, Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Raya and the Last Dragon, Jumanji: The Next Level, and many more.

Harlan Wong, the director of the parade and the board member of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, an organizer of the series of local Chinese New Year events, said it took “a lot of hard work” to get Awkwafina to San Francisco’s Chinatown.

“She’s busy,” Wong said. “We keep asking, keep pushing and reaching out.”

Many Hollywood stars have served as grand marshals for the city’s Chinese New Year parade. Last year, Warrior star Rich Ting was the grand marshal and Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh was the parade lead in 2018.