Arsonist targets Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple

SEATTLE — The Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple experienced two fires on New Year’s Eve, with the second one confirmed as intentional by the fire department.

At 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, someone broke into the temple, seeking refuge in the basement. That person started a fire, resulting in considerable fire and water damage. In addition, thousands of records dating back to 1901 were damaged. Smoke and water damage extended throughout the entire temple, prompting closure and forcing the cancellation of the temple’s New Year’s day service.

No injuries were reported.

The fires, both at the temple’s basement—housing their kitchen—left burn marks above the door and window. The first fire, at around 2:30 p.m., is currently under investigation.

In a statement, the Seattle Betsuin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of sentiments and well-wishes from the community. They acknowledged the support received through various means, emphasizing the importance of the community’s compassion during this challenging time.

For those who would like to make a donation to the temple’s Arson Restoration Fund, go to seattlebetsuin.org/fire.

Contributions can also be made via check, addressed to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, 1427 S. Main Street, Seattle, WA 98144

Make them payable to “SEATTLE BUDDHIST CHURCH” and include “Arson Restoration Fund” in the memo line.