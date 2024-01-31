ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_BellevueCollege_DiscoveryDay

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Army deserter captured — Possible link to taxi driver death

Army deserter captured — Possible link to taxi driver death

By Leave a Comment

Tukwila police released a statement on Tuesday, saying they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the death of taxi driver Nicholas Hokema.

Nick Hokema

His body was discovered on Jan. 15 in a Southcenter Mall parking lot—a medical examiner determined he was killed by “multiple sharp object injuries.”

Army Spc. Jonathan Kang Lee—a deserter from Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM)—was being sought in connection with a recent homicide when he was arrested last week in King County, a law enforcement official told The News Tribune.

Army Spc. Jonathan Kang Lee (U.S. Army)

Lee was last seen at JBLM on Jan. 14. He was convicted of child-sex charges in absentia on Jan. 19 and sentenced to 64 years in prison, the Army said. 

“Specialist Lee was arrested by Army CID (Criminal Investigative Division) on charges unrelated to our investigation,” Tukwila Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Zachary Anderson said. Lee has not been charged in Hokema’s death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *