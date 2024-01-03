Applications now accepted: Seattle City Council seeks replacement for Position 8

The Seattle City Council is now accepting applications to fill the spot left vacant by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, At-large), who stepped down on Tuesday. Mosqueda is moving to a position on the King County Council, creating an open seat.

As per the City Charter rules, the Council has 20 days, starting from Jan. 3, to pick someone new. Failure to meet this deadline will trigger daily voting sessions, excluding holidays, until an agreement is reached.

If you’re interested, you can apply until 5 p.m. on Jan. 9. To qualify, you need to be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter in Seattle for at least 120 days, and meet other criteria outlined in the City Charter.

The Council plans to have a public meeting, tentatively set between Jan. 11 and Jan. 16, to help pick the right person. You can find the exact date and time on the City Clerk website: seattle.gov/cityclerk/council-vacancy.

Community groups can also share their thoughts by emailing councilvacancy@seattle.gov by 5 p.m. on Jan. 9. The City Council plans to vote on the new member during a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

An election for Position 8 is set for January 2025, and whoever wins will serve until the end of that year. A regular city election, including a four-year term for Position 8, will take place in November 2025.