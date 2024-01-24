AAPIs named as 2024 James Beard semifinalists 

Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, Seattle is up for a James Beard award. He has been nominated as Outstanding Chef and is a semi-finalist.

A Filipino American chef, born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Verzosa is a founder of ILAW: A Coalition of Filipino Food & Beverage Professionals in the Pacific Northwest.



Also nominated for a James Beard award are Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham, for Outstanding Restaurateur. The Phams are the driving forces behind the success of Phở Bắc Súp Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat in Seattle.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for June 10.