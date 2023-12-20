VNSF annual fundraiser

Viet Nam Scholarship Foundation (VNSF) raised over $117,000 at its annual fundraiser on Dec. 17 at Mercer Island Community & Event Center.

Founded two decades ago by Tam Nguyen, the owner of Tamarind Tree Restaurant, VNSF’s mission is to help children in Vietnam break the poverty cycle by acquiring the education and skills needed to reach their full potential.

About 250 people attended the event which featured a live auction, dinner, dessert dash, and more. VNSF has been supported by several community and business owners in the Chinatown-International District.