Toys and turkeys: Volunteers spread cheer 

In a tradition that began 15 years ago, Cordell Lui and Jerry Lee, and their group of friends, donated hot Costco roasted chickens to the ACRS food bank in the Seattle Chinatown-International District (CID) for the holiday season.

This year’s distribution, held on December 20, saw the collaboration of Cathay Post #186 and Boy Scout Troop #254, adding an extra layer of support to the festive initiative.

Volunteers from troop #254 served hot tea and assisted elderly community members in crossing the street. Tai Tung Restaurant contributed by preparing chicken congee for those waiting in line, while MacPac supplied portable toilets.

To meet the substantial demand, MG2 volunteers, alongside Cordell Lui, coordinated the pickup of hot chickens from two different Costco stores. The collective effort was crucial, as one of the Costco locations could not meet the requirement of 450 warm chickens needed for the event.

Rick Rizzs’ nonprofit organization, “Toys for Kids,” donated toys for ACRS families. Wells Fargo and Derek Chin provided red paper containing lucky quarters for people in line.