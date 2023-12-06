Strickland appointed newest member of the New Democrat Coalition’s leadership team 

On Dec. 5, Rep. Marilyn Strickland and New Democrat Coalition Chair (NDC) Annie Kuster announced that Strickland will join the Coalition as a leadership member.

“I’m honored to be part of this leadership team as we seek bi-partisan solutions when possible, to deliver for our communities at home,” said Strickland.

NDC is a group of nearly 100 House Democrats who are committed to governing and breaking through the gridlock in Washington, D.C.

Kuster said, “Marilyn’s strong involvement on our National Security Task Force, her unwavering commitment to advancing common-sense solutions, and her dedication to supporting our battleground members make her the perfect person to take on this important role within the Coalition.”

Strickland serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, one of the first Korean-American women elected to Congress, and the first Black official elected to represent the Pacific Northwest at the federal level.