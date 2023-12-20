Stolen firearm recovered, vehicle involved in shooting found

A traffic stop in downtown Seattle recovered a stolen firearm and a vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in the Chinatown International District.

The Nov. 22 shooting involved two people who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street. Police obtained surveillance footage showing a white Jeep SUV used by the suspects to arrive in the area and then flee from the location.

Just six days later, West Precinct patrol officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with no plates that matched the description of the suspect car.

The occupants were identified and later asked to exit the vehicle since it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the previous shooting incident. During the investigation, a firearm was observed to be underneath the driver seat.

Officers completed a routine record check of the firearm and it returned stolen out of Mountlake Terrace.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm and violation of the uniformed controlled substance act. The other two men were released.