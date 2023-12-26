Shooting near 5th and Jackson in CID

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. An officer on the scene witnessed the incident and promptly relayed crucial information about where the suspect was headed.

Upon arrival, police discovered a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, alongside another individual who had been physically assaulted. SPD provided immediate medical assistance to both victims until Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel arrived at the scene. Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Officers managed to locate and apprehend the suspected shooter in the vicinity of 8th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. Authorities also identified a vehicle believed to be associated with the incident, and it is slated for forensic processing to gather evidence.

The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into the King County Jail. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.