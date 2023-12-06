Mayor Bruce Harrell, Consul General of Japan honor Japanese history by unveiling commemorative plaque next to downtown’s new cherry blossom trees

On Dec. 6th, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Consul General of Japanese in Seattle Makoto Iyori and his wife Yuko unveiled a commemorative plague in front of a newly planted cherry tree, near the entrance to Pike Place Market. The city planted eight new Prunus ‘First Blush’ to replace the removed, older cherry trees for the Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements project. The trees symbolize and the plaque commemorate the historical and cultural bond between Seattle and Japan.

