Man shot near Lam’s Seafood

A man was in critical condition after a shooting on Monday evening in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Calls came in to 911 shortly before 5 p.m. about a man shot in the 1200 block of South King Street near Lam’s Seafood. When officers arrived, they found the 44-year-old victim who was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police processed the scene for evidence and are working to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.