India tops immigrant origins in King County, surpassing China

In a demographic shift that reflects the dynamic international character of King County, India has claimed the top spot as the leading country of birth for immigrants, outpacing China, according to recent data released by the U.S. Census.



Approximately 83,000 King County residents were born in India, constituting 14% of the foreign-born population. China closely follows at approximately 80,000 residents, and the list continues with Vietnam securing the fourth position, the Philippines at fifth, South Korea at sixth, and Taiwan ranking ninth.

Redmond leads the list of cities with the highest percentage of foreign-born residents at 45%, followed by Bellevue at 43%, and Sammamish at 34%. In contrast, Seattle has the lowest percentage, with foreign-born residents constituting around 20% of the population.

The Chinatown International District/Yesler Terrace area is Seattle’s top neighborhood for immigrants, with a 52% foreign-born population. Meanwhile, the North Admiral/Genesee section of West Seattle has the lowest percentage, with immigrants making up just 4% of the population.

The thriving tech industry acts as a major draw for foreign-born residents in King County, with more than 90,000 individuals employed in computer-related occupations in the Seattle metro area, accounting for nearly 45% of the tech workforce. Immigrants contribute significantly across diverse fields, including healthcare and service-sector occupations.

Academic opportunities also attract individuals from abroad, with around 14% of the University of Washington’s 2023 incoming class comprising international students.

From 2010 to 2022, King County’s foreign-born population experienced a 47% increase, adding 186,000 residents. In contrast, the number of county residents born in Washington increased by only 8%, while those born elsewhere in the U.S. saw an 11% increase.