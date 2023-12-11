ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Constanstine declares ‘Peter Truong Day’ 

Peter Truong

King County Executive Dow Constantine has proclaimed Dec. 16, 2023  to be “Peter Truong Day,” for more than three decades of service to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). 

Truong immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam in 1975 and joined KCSO  in 1988 as a Community Service Officer. The residents of White Center refer to him as ‘The Godfather of the Asian Community.’ He retired from KCSO last year.

Truong was also instrumental in forming the Cambodian Cultural Museum and Killing Fields Memorial

