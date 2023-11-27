Yamaguchi is the new JASSW Executive Director 

David Yamaguchi began a new position as Executive Director of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW) on Nov 15.

The society forges friendship and understanding between the people of Japan and Washington state. Yamaguchi is replacing Dale Watanabe, who is reducing his hours to part-time after more than 11 years in the position.

Previously, Yamaguchi covered community stories and events as a freelance writer, then writer and editor at the North American Post. The NAP is the 121-year-old Seattle Japanese community newspaper.

The local Japan-America Society chapter is a part of a national network of 38 societies.