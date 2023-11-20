‘White Christmas’ at The 5th Avenue Theatre

This is a sponsored content.

“A holiday extravaganza that captures the spirit of the season in every way”

— The New York Times

Based on the beloved timeless film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas comes just in time for the holiday season. After World War II, two veterans, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, begin a successful song and dance act, following two singing sisters to their Christmas gig at a Vermont resort lodge. With classic standards such as the titular hit, “Sisters,” “Snow,” “Blue Skies,” and “I Love a Piano” White Christmas is a stirring and delightful musical that stands the test of time and plays Nov. 25 through Dec. 24 at The 5th Avenue Theatre, located in the heart of downtown Seattle.

Enhance your holiday fun with newly added experiences!

Santa and Mrs. Claus at Sunday matinees and opening night (Dec. 1) offering jolly tidings. Dickens Carolers at weekend matinees and opening night (Dec. 1) serenading you in the lobby. A snowfall at every performance! Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is approximately 2 hours and 34 minutes, including one intermission.

And here’s the click-through link: https://www.5thavenue.org/shows/2023-2024/irving-berlin-s-white-christmas/​