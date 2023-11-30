Makoto Iyori assumes role as Consul General of Japan in Seattle

Consul General Makoto Iyori assumed his duties in Seattle on Oct. 24, marking the beginning of his tenure as the newly appointed Consul General of Japan.

Having previously served in Washington, D.C. from 2019 to 2020, Consul General Iyori brings a wealth of experience to his second posting in the United States. He pledged his commitment to deepening and strengthening the longstanding and diverse bond between Seattle and Japan. Consul General Iyori also expressed gratitude for continued guidance and cooperation, extending his anticipation to work collaboratively with the community.

Iyori joined the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1990. He served previously as nanaging director, General Affairs Department, at the Japan Foundation, and his overseas postings include assignments in Canada, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

