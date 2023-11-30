ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_AARP_1744704_CareWADigital

ad_WAHPF_Series_1

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Makoto Iyori assumes role as Consul General of Japan in Seattle

Makoto Iyori assumes role as Consul General of Japan in Seattle

By Leave a Comment

Consul General Makoto Iyori

Consul General Makoto Iyori assumed his duties in Seattle on Oct. 24, marking the beginning of his tenure as the newly appointed Consul General of Japan. 

Having previously served in Washington, D.C. from 2019 to 2020, Consul General Iyori brings a wealth of experience to his second posting in the United States. He pledged his commitment to deepening and strengthening the longstanding and diverse bond between Seattle and Japan. Consul General Iyori also expressed gratitude for continued guidance and cooperation, extending his anticipation to work collaboratively with the community.

Iyori joined the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1990. He served previously as nanaging director, General Affairs Department, at the Japan Foundation, and his overseas postings include assignments in Canada, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *