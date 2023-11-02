Classifieds

King County Housing

Authority (KCHA)

General Consulting Services – Proposal

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: November 20, 2023 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting proposals for General Consulting Services. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Monday, November 20th, 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/professional/open or via email October 26, 2023. Contact Saeed Hajarizadeh, Executive VP of Administration/CAO at SaeedH@kcha.org There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. This Contract provides for the extension of the Foothills Trail from the Boise Creek Bridge to the existing Foothills Trail on the south side of SE Mud Mountain Road, Enumclaw WA 98002. Work items include: (1) 550 feet of surface trail with various retaining walls, (2) 350 feet of surface driveway, (3) Trail crossing facility at SE Mud Mountain Road, (4) Improvements to the existing Boise Creek Bridge, (5) Mitigation planting. Estimated contract price: $4,828,500 Pre-Bid: Please see Invitation to Bid for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal BID DUE DATE: 11/15/2023 at 1:00pm REQUEST FOR BIDS CAPITAL CONSTRUCTION Andrew Zimmerman 206-223-0623 KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Nike Manor Fire Restoration project located in Kent, WA. KC000953 OPENS: 11/20/2023 Workplace Investigations Master Consultant Pool-Supplemental to RFQ 1162-20 King County Housing Authority Redevelopment of Skyway Resource Center BID DUE DATE: November 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm REQUEST FOR BIDS King County Housing Authority is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the redevelopment of the Skyway Resource Center. The Skyway Resource Center Redevelopment is an extensive rehabilitation of a 1960’s bank office building into a community multi-resource center; work includes: reconfiguring the building layout, partial demolition and abatement, building envelope improvements, build out of offices, new interior and exterior staircases, ADA lift installation, replacement of all interior fixtures and finishes including new plumbing, HVAC, and electrical, minimal site work around the parking lot, and other tasks as described in the bid documents. The property is located at 12610 76th Ave South, Seattle, WA 98178. There are two scheduled pre-bid meetings at the property on Monday, October 30 at 2:00 pm and Tuesday, October 31 at 2:00 pm. Bidders are encouraged to attend one of the pre-bid meetings. All bids must be received by King County Housing Authority no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org. Bid packets are available for download on KCHA’s website at: http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/ BID DUE DATE: 11/06/23 BID DUE TIME: 4:30 PM REQUEST FOR BIDS KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Geotechnical Services This is an on‐ call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open KC001010 RFI- West Point Treatment Plant Raw Sewage Pumps (RSP) and Grit Classifier Replacement Project PURPOSE: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is requesting industry comments and feedback for the West Point Treatment Plant (WPTP) Raw Sewage Pumps (RSP) and Grit Classifier Replacement project located in Seattle, WA. The County intends to award this scope under one (1) contract and has an anticipated construction cost of $125 million. The purpose of this RFI is to receive industry and/or market information, insight, and knowledge. No contract will be awarded as a result of this RFI.

Prospective Proposers have an opportunity to provide feedback, particularly on the items within the formal Request for Information (RFI) questionnaire. Responses to the RFI will assist in formulation of the Invitation to Bid (ITB).

PROJECT BACKGROUND: RSP Replacement project is scheduled to be constructed within 6 years, starting mid-2024. Key components of the project include replacing 4 engine driven pumps with 4 -900 HP electrical and associated VFDs; replace 3 hot water boilers with 4 (2X100 & 2X400 HP) boilers; replace current 10-ton bridge crane to 20-ton, seismic upgrade of concrete walls/beams, columns, and girders; modifying main plant switchgear to the two feeder breakers for the new 13.8 KV; new 480V UPS and batteries; replace existing exterior wall panels with new GFRC; Removal and mitigation of contaminants including lead-based paint, PBC, and asbestos; and reconfiguration of the existing HVAC.

Grit Classifier Replacement project is scheduled to be constructed within 2 years, starting mid-2024. Key components of the project include replace the existing four (4) aging grit classifiers, twelve (12) cyclones and replace two (2) hydraulically actuated grit hopper gates with electrically actuated gates. Implement general modifications to associated structural, mechanical, electrical, and process piping related to the grit classifier.

ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $125,000,000

RFI Due Date: November 9, 2023 by 1:30 P.M.

KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL

KING COUNTY'S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL

The official advertisement for this RFI has been published through King County's E-Procurement system.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000980, Civil-Structural Construction Work Order 2023-2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 11/14/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope:

Work under this Contract includes furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform industrial electrical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, testing of electrical equipment, instrumentation, controls installation, and safety improvements at various Wastewater Treatment Division facilities.

Not-to-Exceed Contract Price: $2,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC000959 OPENS: 11/7/2023 Gym Equipment KC000898 OPENS: 11/13/2023 RFP-Portable Toilet Rental & Services Total Estimated Price: $700,000 (each) Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC001001, SW 100th St Non-Motorized Safety Improvements – Rebid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on November 2, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details. The Work under this Contract consists of non-motorized safety improvements at SW 100th St from 15th Ave SW to 11th Ave SW in the jurisdiction of unincorporated King County. Work shall include, but not be limited to, mobilization, site preparation, temporary erosion control, temporary site fencing, traffic control, property restoration, storm water and erosion control, landscape restoration, signage, pedestrian traffic signal system, retaining walls, asphalt concrete paving, concrete paving, curb ramps, curbs and gutters, demolition, excavation, grading, chain link fence, utilities, electrical installations, and compliance with all permit conditions. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement and 15% minimum Small Business Enterprise (SBE) Requirement on this contract. Estimated contract price: $2,100,000 Pre-Bid: See Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details. Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our website at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO PROPOSERS Proposals will be received for KC000995, Project Control Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on November 7, 2023. This contract may be funded, in part, by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 12% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract. Total Estimated Price: $750,000 King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. KC000955 OPENS: 10/24/2023 Pre-Employment Assessment Tool KC000967 OPENS: 10/26/2023 Stakeholder Engagement of On-site Sewage System Code Revisions Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 10/16/2023 at 12:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000979 OPENS: 11/20/2023 RFP-Consultant to Lead Development and Implementation of Program Impact Review For additional information, please visit our Upcoming Contract Opportunities site at https://tinyurl.com/WTDContractingOpportunities. Questions? Contact Mizanur Rahman, Capital Project Manager (mizanur.rahman@kingcounty.gov ; (206) 477-5233), OR Diane Navarro (dinavarro@kingcounty.gov; (206) 477-6985) PROJECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE (via Teams): October 18, 2023 at 9:00-11:00am Pacific Time (US and Canada) MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-10182023 Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar. PROJECT LOCATION: West Point Treatment Plant; 1400 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199 PROJECT BACKGROUND: RSP Replacement project is scheduled to be constructed within 6 years, starting mid 2024. Key components of the project include replacing 4 engine driven pumps with 4 -900 HP electrical and associated VFDs; replace 3 hot water boilers with 4 (2X100 & 2X400 HP) boilers; replace current 10-ton bridge crane to 20-ton, seismic upgrade of concrete walls/beams, columns, and girders; modifying main plant switchgear to the two feeder breakers for the new 13.8 KV; new 480V UPS and batteries; replace existing exterior wall panels with new GFRC; Removal and mitigation of contaminants including lead-based paint, PBC, and asbestos; and reconfiguration of the existing HVAC. Grit Classifier Replacement project is scheduled to be constructed within 2 years, starting mid 2024. Key components of the project include replace the existing four (4) aging grit classifiers, twelve (12) cyclones and replace two (2) hydraulically actuated grit hopper gates with electrically actuated gates. Implement general modifications to associated structural, mechanical, electrical, and process piping related to the grit classifier. The County intends to award this scope under one (1) contract and the Grit Classifier project will occur concurrently beginning in 2024. CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATE: Overall contract award is estimated to be $125 million for both projects combined. TARGET SCHEDULE: A RFI will be published in conjunction with this meeting on October 18, 2023, Invitation to Bid (ITB) Publication: Approx. February/March 2024, Contract Execution: May 2024, NTP: June/July 2024 EQUITY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE GOALS: King County will establish a minimum required level of ESJ goals that will be set in the near future. King County’s Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA) will apply to this project. POTENTIAL FUNDING SOURCES: King County Utility Funds, Washington State Revolving Fund, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL The official advertisement for this project will be published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal. For registration information, please visit: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx King County Housing Authority (KCHA) Homeownership Program Are you 55 or older and interested in buying a manufactured home? KCHA is accepting applications for two of our affordable manufactured housing communities: Vantage Glen (Renton) and Rainier View (Black Diamond). Applications are due by October 20, 2023. For more information, go to http://www.kcha.org/housing/manufactured/ or call us at (206) 574-1228. Request for Proposals for Regional Safety Action Plan Technical Support The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is requesting proposals from firms to support the development of a Regional Safety Action Plan that follows the Safe System Approach framework. Budget: Not to exceed $800,000 Due: All proposals must be received by 12:00pm (PDT) November 6, 2023 More Info: https://www.psrc.org/about/request-proposals or by contacting Liana Lopez at 206-971-3290 or Llopez@psrc.org. Proposals will be subject to PSRC’s review and selection process. PSRC promotes equal employment opportunity in the evaluation and award of consultant contracts, and complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures. KC000938 OPENS: 10/18/2023 Access Customer Eligibility Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 10/10/2023 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation KC000985 OPENS: 10/23/2023 RFP-Supplemental-Priority Hire Consulting Service KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON NOTICE TO BIDDERS Sealed bids will be received for KC000970, Painting and Pressure Washing Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 10/19/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract. Scope: The work of the Contract includes furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, and incidentals necessary to perform pressure washing and painting improvements as well as gutter cleaning and roof inspections at various Solid Waste Facilities. The work includes but is not limited to surface preparation, priming, painting roof trusses and panels, walls, tunnels, columns, piles, guardrails, balustrade, interior posts, gates, and stairs. Not-to-Exceed Contract Price: $1,000,000.00 Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal King County Housing

Authority (KCHA)

Hearing Officer – Proposal

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: October 19th, 2023 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUES T FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting bids for Contract Hearing Officers to

provide KCHA residents and Section 8 participants an

opportunity to dispute KCHA’s action (or failure to act).

Hearings are conducted by qualified individuals from

outside the agency.

Women and Minority owned companies are strongly

encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due

Thursday, October 19, 2023. Proposals are available at

http://www.kcha.org/business/professional/. or via email

Contact Mayra Jacobs, Vice-President of Strategic

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC000947, Work Order Planning Services for King County International Airport; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 23, 2023.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 20% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each).

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KC000974 OPENS: 10/26/2023

Charge Management Solutions for BEBs and Trolley Coaches

Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 9/25/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000964 OPENS: 10/6/2023

ITB-Food Products

Proposals will be received for KC000973, Engineering Services to Replace 4 Interior Header at Cedar Hills Regional Landfill; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 16, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $229,075

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $606,375 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

GC/CM SERVICES FOR ELLIOTT WEST WET WEATHER TREATMENT STATION REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – KING COUNTY WASTEWATER TREATMENT DIVISION

PURPOSE: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) held an Open House on 9/14/23 requesting industry comments on its upcoming GC/CM Services for Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station, located in Seattle, WA. King County anticipates utilizing the General Contractor/ Construction Manager (GCCM) delivery method, pending CPARB Project Review Committee approval.

King County is providing prospective Proposers an opportunity to provide feedback, particularly on the items within the formal Request for Information (RFI) questionnaire. Responses to the RFI will assist in formulation of the PRC application.

KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL

The official advertisement (RFI KC000986) for this project will be published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal.

For registration information, please visit:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx

For additional information, please visit:

Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station website at https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dnrp/waste-services/wastewater-treatment/capital-projects/elliott-west-upgrade

PROJECT LOCATION: Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station, 545 Elliott Ave W., Seattle, WA, 98119

PROJECT BACKGROUND: King County WTD desires to upgrade the screens, treatment,

and disinfection through the GC/CM delivery method of this 240 MGD peak flow facility.

CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATE: $200,000,000

TARGET SCHEDULE: GC/CM RFP Publication: Q1 2024, GC/CM Contract Execution: Q2/Q3 2024

EQUITY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE GOALS: KC will establish a minimum required level for the participation of small and diverse businesses for this contract. The goals will be expressed as a percentage of the total contract value to be performed by OMWBE certified firms. To ensure success at meeting the diverse small business goals and to promote support and mentoring of small businesses, KC will also require the submission of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan.

POTENTIAL FUNDING SOURCES: King County Utility Funds, Washington State Revolving Fund, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA)

BID DUE DATE: 10/04/23

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Environmental Review Services This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

KC000835 OPENS: 10/13/2023

RFP-Pre-Selection of UV Equipment Supplier Contractor

KC000895 OPENS: 10/11/2023

RFQ-North Seattle Public Health Dental Clinic Janitorial Services

2nd In-person site visit/ walk-thru will be conducted on September 14th, 2023, 12:00PM @ North Seattle Public Health Dental Clinic 12359 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125

KC000968 OPENS: 9/28/2023

Telematic Solution for BEB’s and Trolley Coaches

Pre-Submittal Conference: Monday, 9/18/2023 at 2:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KC000942 OPENS: 9/28/2023

ITB – Battery Recycling Services

Proposals will be received for KC000963, Engineering Services for White Center Ponds Cells 2 and 3 Retrofit Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 11, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $645,056

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $900,000

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology Stormwater Financial Assistance Program. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Sealed bids will be received for KC000969, Electrical Construction Work Order 2023-2024; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 9/28/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 12% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: The work under this Contract includes performing industrial electrical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, testing of electrical equipment, instrumentation, controls installation, and safety improvements.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC000972, Construction Management Services for the West Duwamish CSO project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 6, 2023.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $500,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $5,000,000

Response due date: October 6, 2023

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of

Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Request for Proposals for Transportation Projects Database & Online Applications Upgrade

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is requesting proposals from firms to provide Transportation Projects Database & Online Applications Upgrade Services.

Budget: Not to exceed $150,000

Due: All proposals must be received by 4:00pm (PDT) October 6, 2023

More Info: https://www.psrc.org/about/request-proposals or by contacting Liana Lopez at 206-971-3290 or Llopez@psrc.org.

Proposals will be subject to PSRC’s review and selection process. PSRC promotes equal employment opportunity in the evaluation and award of consultant contracts, and complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures.

Puget Sound Regional Council

1011 Western Ave Ste 500

Seattle, WA 98104

Phone: 206-464-7090 www.psrc.org

INFORMATIONAL OPEN HOUSE: PROGRAM MANAGER/OWNER ADVISOR SERVICES (MULTIPLE CONTRACTS) – KING COUNTY WASTEWATER TREATMENT DIVISION

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to hear information about upcoming contracting opportunities for program manager/owner advisor (PMOA) services. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page (https://tinyurl.com/WTDContractingOpportunities).

BACKGROUND: WTD is in the process of establishing capital delivery programs at several of our facilities. As part of this effort, WTD will be seeking Program Manager/Owner Advisor consultant support for our South plant, Brightwater, and Off-site programs. The selected consultant(s) will provide program management development and implementation services for the projects planned at this facility over the next six years in capital improvements program (6-year CIP). In addition, the selected consultant(s) could be asked to provide owner advisory services for any projects selected for collaborative delivery in the 6-year CIP at this facility.

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE (via MS Teams):

Meeting Date/Time: September 21, 2023 at 2:00pm Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Duration: 1 hour

MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-09212023

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

Sealed bids will be received for KC000932, SMALL GENERATORS REPLACEMENT GROUP 1; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 10/10/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

The work on the project includes all tools, labor, equipment, and materials necessary to complete removal of existing standby generators, and installation of new small standby power generators and existing equipment at a total of four (4) regulator stations. The work will also include the installation of temporary power generators to ensure continuous operation during the construction process as well as miscellaneous structural and electrical modifications such as new equipment pads, and electrical terminations, and all related work.

Estimated contract price: $1,202,459.00

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC000877 OPENS: 9/28/2023

Concession Services for Marymoor Park, Clise Mansion and Clise Grounds

KC000961 OPENS: 9/28/2023

RFQ-Financial Consulting and Technical Assistance for New Medicaid Program

KC000913 OPENS: 9/21/2023

ITB-Marine Law Enforcement Patrol Vessel and Trailer

Proposals will be received for KC000971, Engineering and Related Services for RapidRide A and F Line Improvements for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 3, 2023.

This contract may include Federal Transit Administration funding, and is subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions. There is a 22% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

This Contract may include Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Regional Mobility Grant funding, and is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $580,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,600,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

GC/CM SERVICES FOR ELLIOTT WEST WET WEATHER TREATMENT STATION OPEN HOUSE AND REQUEST FOR INFORMATION – KING COUNTY WASTEWATER TREATMENT DIVISION

PURPOSE: King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is holding an Open House requesting industry comments on its upcoming GC/CM Services for Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station, located in Seattle, WA. King County anticipates utilizing the General Contractor/ Construction Manager (GCCM) delivery method, pending CPARB Project Review Committee approval.

For additional information, please visit:

Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station website at https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dnrp/waste-services/wastewater-treatment/capital-projects/elliott-west-upgrade Upcoming Contract Opportunities site at https://tinyurl.com/WTDContractingOpportunities.

Questions? Contact Rowena Johnson, Capital Project Manager (rowena.johnson@kingcounty.gov; (206) 477-5851), OR Diane Navarro (dinavarro@kingcounty.gov; (206) 477-6985)

PROJECT VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE (via Teams):

Meeting Date/Time: September 14, 2023 at 10:00am Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Duration: 1 hour MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenhouse-09142023

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with

the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

PROJECT LOCATION: Elliott West Wet Weather Treatment Station, 545 Elliott Ave W., Seattle, WA, 98119

PROJECT BACKGROUND: King County WTD desires to upgrade the screens, treatment, and disinfection through the GC/CM delivery method of this 240 MGD peak flow facility.

CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATE: $200,000,000

TARGET SCHEDULE: A RFI will be published in conjunction with this meeting on September 14, 2023, GC/CM RFP Publication: Q1 2024, GC/CM Contract Execution: Q2/Q3 2024

EQUITY AND SOCIAL JUSTICE GOALS: KC will establish a minimum required level for the participation of small and diverse businesses for this contract. The goals will be expressed as a percentage of the total contract value to be performed by OMWBE certified firms. To ensure success at meeting the diverse small business goals and to promote support and mentoring of small businesses, KC will also require the submission of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan.

POTENTIAL FUNDING SOURCES: King County Utility Funds, Washington State Revolving Fund, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA)

KING COUNTY’S E-PROCUREMENT SUPPLIER PORTAL

The official advertisement for this project will be published through King County’s E-Procurement system. To receive future notifications, please be sure your firm is registered in King County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal.

For registration information, please visit:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/finance-business-operations/procurement/for-business/register.aspx

KC0000202853 OPENS: 9/25/2023

Vehicle / Vessel Licensing Subagent for Bothell – North Central King County

Please contact the Contract Specialist for more information on this solicitation Vicki Nakamichi; Vicki.Nakamichi@kingcounty.gov; (206) 263-9299 and Teresa Davis; teresa.davis@kingcounty.gov (206) 263-9273

KC000895 OPENS: 10/11/2023

Janitorial Services for Public Health North Dental Clinic

Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 8/31/2023 at 11:00 AM.

North Seattle Public Health Dental Clinic

12359 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125

BID DUE DATE: 09/20/23

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Pipe Video & Cleaning Services. This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

Proposals will be received for KC000948, Work Order Health Through Housing A&E Services for Emergent Needs; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 26, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

PUBLIC NOTICE

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its draft 2024 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan. Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) demonstration program, which allows housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW participant, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2024. KCHA will hold an in-person Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Tuesday September 12, 2023 at 4PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. In addition, KCHA will also hold a virtual Public Hearing to solicit public comments on Wednesday September 13, 2023 at 6:00PM on the meeting platform, Zoom. Attendees may connect to the virtual meeting at the following web address: https://kcha-org.zoom.us/j/84013370197?pwd=KzIvWmJMOTcxaEFRc0diYlZYQ0lyUT09.

Additional instructions on accessing the virtual Public Hearing are available at www.kcha.org. A copy of the draft plan will be available for review beginning September 25th, 2023 at www.kcha.org or upon request by contacting Andrew Calkins at 206-574-1106. Written comments may be submitted by mail to the following address: KCHA MTW Plan, Attn: Andrew Calkins, 600 Andover Park W., Seattle, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by September 29th, 2023.

King County Housing Authority (KCHA)

Janitorial Services – Proposal

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: September 14, 2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS KCHA is soliciting bids for Janitorial Cleaning Services Contract for commercial and residential apartment properties located in King County. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, September 14th , 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/Janitorial/open or via email August 24, 2023. Contact David Miller, Facilities Manager at KCHA (206) 574-1214 or Davidm@kcha.org

BID DUE DATE: 09/13/23

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Pepper Tree Envelope project located in Shoreline, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KC000962 OPENS: 9/14/2023

Capacity Counsel Services Roster – Supplemental to RFQ 1229-20 and KC000504

KC000893 OPENS: 9/12/2023

Trailer parts & Related Supplies

KC000949 OPENS: 9/21/2023

Automotive Body and Paint Repair Services

KC000833 OPENS: 9/18/2023

ITB Boiler Maintenance Services and Parts

BID DUE DATE: 09/06/23

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Mechanical & Electrical Services. This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

Sealed bids will be received for KC000943, KING COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS WORK ORDER; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on September 7, 2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 12% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The Contract work consists of paving and drainage maintenance improvements at the Airport. Work includes, but is not limited to, clearing, excavation, removal, and disposal of existing site materials; placing finished and curbing of unreinforced and reinforced slabs; paving with Portland Cement Concrete and/or asphalt concrete; installations of stormwater drainage structures and piping, emergency snow removal, installation and removal of pavement paint markings, emergency pavement repairs and other miscellaneous site improvements.

Estimated contract price: $2,000,000.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Housing

Authority (KCHA)

Security Guard Services – Proposal

PROPOSAL DUE DATE: September 7, 2023

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

KCHA is soliciting bids for Security Guard Services Task Order Contract for commercial and residential apartment properties located in King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, September 7 th, 2023. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/Security/open or via email August 17, 2023. Contact Ponha Lim, Director of Safety and Security at KCHA (206) 693-6402 or Ponhal@kcha.org

KC000944 OPENS: 9/19/2023

Sand, Rock and Gravel ( Pool Bid)

KC000814 OPENS: 9/5/2023

King County Internet Service Provider

Proposals will be received for KC000939, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Solid Waste Landfill Systems and Facilities; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 13, 2023.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000 (each) Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

BID DUE DATE: 09/06/23

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Southridge House Fire Monitoring System project located in Federal Way, WA 98003. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

Proposals will be received for KC000946, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 11, 2023.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,500,000 (each)

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Taylor Lee, talee@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-3173

New Kirkland Heights LLLP Solar Installation at Kirkland Heights Apartments

BID DUE DATE: August 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

New Kirkland Heights LLLP, c/o King County Housing Authority, is seeking qualified contractors interested in submitting bids for the Kirkland Heights Redevelopment – Solar Installation project. The Solar Installation project is the installation of 23 solar photovoltaic arrays to be added to 23 buildings per the design specifications in the bid documents for a total average of 1,198kwh/yr of solar power generation, and other tasks as described in the bid documents. The property is located at 13310 NE 133rd St, Kirkland, WA 98034. There is one scheduled pre-bid meeting at the property (in the Community Building next to Building 15) on Thursday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. Bidders are strongly encouraged to attend the pre-bid meeting. All bids must be received by New Kirkland Heights LLLP no later than the above due date and time. No Bids will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org.

Bid packets will be available for download on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., on KCHA’s website at http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/

Request for Proposals

King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) from qualified applicants to provide telephonic and in-person interpretation, including video remote interpretation, written translation, and ASL services for residents and staff. To submit an application, view the RFPs on our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open/. Applications due on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 3 PM PST.

KC000951 OPENS: 8/31/2023

Technical Services for Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA) Sof

KC000950 OPENS: 8/28/2023

ITB-Work and Safety Footwear

Sealed bids will be received for KC000937, WPTP & West Section Mechanical Construction Work Order 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 8/28/2023. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers

Brief Scope: The purpose of the Contract is to deliver small to medium-sized mechanical asset management projects at the West Point Treatment Plant and/or West Section. All work is location based at the Plant and/or West Section and is issued by work order. The work will be mechanical repair and improvements to supporting systems and structures. The work will take place within an operating wastewater treatment facility or active West Section facility.

Estimated contract price: $4,000,000

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC000708 OPENS: 9/6/2023

Banking Services

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 8/8/2023 at 1:30 PM via the link provided in the solicitation