Bellevue College Trustee appointed chair-elect of ACCT board of directors

Richard Fukutaki, chair of the Bellevue College Board of Trustees, was recently elected chair-elect of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) board of directors.

ACCT is a national nonprofit organization for community, technical, and junior college trustees, which brings together college leaders to address real-world challenges and help students succeed through advocacy and education.

He will be the first Asian man, the first Japanese American, and the first descendant of a Japanese internment camp family to lead ACCT.

Fukutaki said, “This role represents a profound commitment to advancing the vital mission of community colleges in Washington and beyond. I am excited to represent Bellevue College and the 34 Washington community and technical colleges in my collaboration with national leaders to champion accessible and high-quality education for all. Together, we will strive to empower students, foster innovation, and strengthen the impact of community colleges across the nation.”

Previously, Fukutaki served as vice president/general manager at Wizards of the Coast, where he founded the Pokémon trading card game. As an active member of the community, Fukutaki serves as an elder and small group leader at Bellevue Presbyterian Church and is an active service day volunteer at Jubilee Reach Center.