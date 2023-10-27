Mural artists wanted for CID murals, apply by Nov. 30

The CID Small Business Relief Team is seeking mural artists to work with the Chinatown International District (CID) community to design and create murals for different locations in the CID.

There are three (3) locations they are are seeking to fill with murals.

Saeteun’s Garage building: 710 S. Jackson St. (West & East Wall)

Little Saigon Park: 1224 S King St.

Asia Condominiums: 668 S Lane St, Seattle (North Wall)

The deadline to submit is Monday November 20, by 5 p.m.

The CID Small Business Relief Team is a joint effort between three community-based organizations in the CID: the Chinatown International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), Friends of Little Sài Gòn (FLS), and the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda), to assist CID small businesses in COVID-19 mitigation and recovery.

This project is funded by a Hope Corps grant from the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS). Hope Corps Downtown Seattle Murals Project, in collaboration with the Office of Economic Development (OED), is a one-time investment as part of ARTS’ Hope Corps program, to create public murals in alignment with Mayor Harrell’s Downtown Activation Plan and Many Hands Art Initiative.

View and apply via the full RFQ. Please send your submissions to JulieY@scidpda.org.