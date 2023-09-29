Saving salmon and gas money — ‘Don’t Wait to Inflate’ encourages regular tire maintenance

This is a sponsored content.

A new initiative, “Don’t Wait to Inflate,” is encouraging drivers to take a simple yet impactful step toward safer roads and cleaner waterways, by checking their tire pressure monthly and adding air if needed.

The campaign, sponsored by the Puget Sound Starts Here team, comprising local cities, counties, nonprofit partners, and the Washington State Department of Ecology, aims to raise awareness about the benefits of proper tire maintenance and its positive impact on both road safety and the environment.

Recent studies have uncovered a significant environmental threat posed by a chemical found in tire rubber, known as 6PPD-q — it’s a chemical used to extend tire lifespan.

Scientists from the University of Washington and Washington State University have been conducting investigations into 6PPD, and it has been found to have harmful effects on coho salmon when it enters waterways through runoff. By ensuring that your tires are adequately inflated, you can help to reduce tire dust and mitigate the harm to salmon and Puget Sound.

Mary Rabourn, from King County Stormwater Services, said, “We asked and found that 65% of Puget Sound residents are somewhat to very likely to check their tire pressure monthly if they knew the benefits and were given resources to learn how. This campaign gives people the information to take smart actions for their wallet and the environment.”

For more information about 6PPD and additional tips for maintaining clean water while driving, visit DontWaittoInflate.org and PugetSoundStartsHere.org.