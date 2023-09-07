Manion connects with Korean legal leaders at conference in Seoul

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion recently joined the Korean Prosecutors Association for a trip to Seoul as part of the International Criminal Law Conference.

The event, which also featured the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office of the Republic of Korea, was a “fantastic chance to connect with so many leaders of Korean descent, including PAO Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys, past and present,” Manion said in a Facebook page.

The Korean Prosecutors Association is “a global nonprofit organization of public prosecutors, of Korean descent, formed for the purpose of networking, education, mentoring, and serving the community by providing information and education on matters concerning the public and public safety.”