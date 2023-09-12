Fred Hutch chosen as national hub for groundbreaking health study

SEATTLE — In a landmark development for medical research and public health, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center has been selected as the national coordinating center for an ambitious study focusing on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI), a news release stated.

The study’’ primary objective is to delve into the risk factors contributing to cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, mental health issues, and other chronic health conditions affecting AANHPI populations.

Researchers from the University of Hawaii, Stanford Medicine, University of Chicago, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Temple Health, and NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, will lead community-engaged efforts to recruit and follow 10,000 people from AANHPI communities within their respective regions, and follow them over a period of time to learn about their health and how certain factors might affect it.

The initiative is supported by a seven-year, $38.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The study is funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, along with four other NIH institutes.

The leadership team at the coordinating center includes Dr. James Floyd, a cardiovascular epidemiologist and associate professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine; and Dr. Kwun Chuen (Gary) Chan, a professor in the University of Washington Department of Biostatistics and Department of Health Systems and Population Health, and associate director of the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center.

This comprehensive effort signifies a significant stride in medical research, promising invaluable insights into the health and well-being of AANHPI communities in the United States.