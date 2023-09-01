APCC celebrates groundbreaking for new 18,500 sq-ft building

TACOMA — The Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC) is poised to usher in a new era with the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art building on Sept. 8. The milestone event marks the culmination of years of planning and collaboration, aiming to provide enhanced cultural experiences and services to the diverse community.

“This blessing of a building for APCC is made possible through a great partnership with the Metro Parks Tacoma, and contributions from foundations, government, corporations, and the community,” APCC Executive Director Faaluaina Pritchard said during the center’s annual luau last Saturday. “Thanks to the generous gifts from so many supporters, we will be able to continue sharing the traditions and heritage of 47 nations within our community.”

This is a much-anticipated moment in APCC’s 27 years of service to the community. After 27 years of renting and leasing various building spaces, APCC’s current center had undergone multiple modifications over the years, which resulted in an inadequate space for the expanding needs of the organization.

The new 18,500 square-foot, two-story building has a floor plan that includes more classrooms, offices, a commercial kitchen, a library, the Hall of Nations, and an art gallery.

One of the centerpieces of the new building is the auditorium, capable of accommodating up to 500 guests—an approximately 25% increase from the previous capacity. This development is expected to elevate the scope and scale of performing arts events, cultural celebrations, and various gatherings that APCC hosts throughout the year.

The space will also feature Asian and Pacific Islander elements and influences throughout.

For more details, visit the APCC website at asiapacificculturalcenter.org/newbuilding.